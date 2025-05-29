"He saved my career then" - Popular broadcaster makes stunning revelation on Rohit Sharma ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match

  • home icon
By Rishab Vm
Modified May 29, 2025 11:42 IST
2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma will have a key role to play for MI against GT - Source: Getty

Popular broadcaster Tanay Tiwari has revealed how star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma saved his career. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans (GT) face off in the Eliminator on Friday, May 30.

Tanay recently appeared on a Podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia. He recalled how he had spilled coffee on Rohit Sharma while interviewing him as an intern with the Mumbai Indians. However, the star batter was quick to forgive him and continue the intreview.

“When I was an intern with Mumbai Indians, I accidentally spilled hot coffee on him. I was interviewing him and it was a really small table, with a camera, and in a rush I spilled the coffee,” Tanay said.
He added:

“He (Rohit) was like, ‘Jaane de yaar, baccha hai (let it go, he’s a kid.) You ask your question, it’s only coffee that has spilled, don’t worry.’ He saved my career then."

Watch a clip of the same below:

Rohit Sharma and MI face off against GT in IPL 2025 Eliminator

Rohit Sharma will next be seen in action for the Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2025 Playoffs. MI finished the league stage fourth on the table after a traditionally slow start.

They will go up against GT in the Eliminator on Friday, May 30, in Chandigarh. For the five-time champions to progress further in the tournament, it will be important for Rohit to step up in the big game.

The veteran has scored 329 runs from 13 innings this season at an average of 27.41 and a strike-rate of 147.53 with three half-centuries to his name. While he hasn't had a big score in the last few games, the 38-year-old is still a dangerous proposition at the top of the order.

Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

