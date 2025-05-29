"He saved my career then" - Popular broadcaster makes stunning revelation on Rohit Sharma ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match

Popular broadcaster Tanay Tiwari has revealed how star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma saved his career. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans (GT) face off in the Eliminator on Friday, May 30.

Tanay recently appeared on a Podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia. He recalled how he had spilled coffee on Rohit Sharma while interviewing him as an intern with the Mumbai Indians. However, the star batter was quick to forgive him and continue the intreview.

“When I was an intern with Mumbai Indians, I accidentally spilled hot coffee on him. I was interviewing him and it was a really small table, with a camera, and in a rush I spilled the coffee,” Tanay said.

He added:

“He (Rohit) was like, ‘Jaane de yaar, baccha hai (let it go, he’s a kid.) You ask your question, it’s only coffee that has spilled, don’t worry.’ He saved my career then."

Watch a clip of the same below:

Rohit Sharma and MI face off against GT in IPL 2025 Eliminator

Rohit Sharma will next be seen in action for the Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2025 Playoffs. MI finished the league stage fourth on the table after a traditionally slow start.

They will go up against GT in the Eliminator on Friday, May 30, in Chandigarh. For the five-time champions to progress further in the tournament, it will be important for Rohit to step up in the big game.

The veteran has scored 329 runs from 13 innings this season at an average of 27.41 and a strike-rate of 147.53 with three half-centuries to his name. While he hasn't had a big score in the last few games, the 38-year-old is still a dangerous proposition at the top of the order.

