“He scored 100 against Pakistan” - Former India cricketer’s huge remark on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s bond

Former Indian batter Suresh Raina hailed Anushka Sharma for her positive impact on Virat Kohli amid the ongoing IPL 2025. Kohli and Anushka married each other in 2017, and the couple has two children, Akaay and Vamika.

The 36-year-old is coming off an incredible 2025 Champions Trophy, helping India clinch the title. Kohli scored a match-winning century against arch-rivals Pakistan, followed by a crucial 84 in the semifinal against Australia.

The champion batter has often spoken about Anushka's positive influence on him as a person and cricketer.

In an interview with Filmygyan, Raina talked about Anushka and Kohli's bond, saying (via TOI):

"Look at Virat when he was with Anushka, when he had a kid. He scored 100 against Pakistan when the pressure chips were down... Now he’s playing for the kids. I’m so happy for her family also. Anushka, she’s been brilliant around. Him giving that edge, that you go... It only happens when your family is with you."

He continued:

"He (Kohli) said, let me switch off from my cricket, let me spend time with my wife, kids… After that, I think he made both runs. Sometimes, when you go through so many things, you have to rejuvenate. And he just had a way with a boy (Akaay). Imagine, he’s the number one batter in the world."

Kohli and Raina played together for India from the late 2000s till the mid-2010s, helping India win the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli is in the middle of sensational IPL 2025

Virat Kohli has been in brilliant form thus far for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing IPL 2025. After a relatively slow start to the tournament, the veteran batter has picked up steam, with three consecutive half-centuries and five 50+ scores in his last seven innings.

Kohli is fifth on the Orange Cap leaderboard with 443 runs at an average of 63.28 and a strike rate of 138.87 in 10 games. His brilliance has helped RCB to a terrific 7-3 record and third place on the points table.

Kohli will be in action when RCB take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight (May 3). RCB won the first meeting between the sides in Chennai by a massive 50 runs, breaking their 17-year winless drought at Chepauk Stadium in the IPL.

