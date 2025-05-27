“He seems to be a bit disinterested” - Former India cricketer’s massive claim on Rohit Sharma amid IPL 2025

Former Indian pacer Atul Wassan questioned Rohit Sharma's motivation levels in the ongoing IPL 2025, following several low scores for the Mumbai Indians (MI). The five-time champions have qualified for the playoffs, finishing fourth on the points table, despite another lackluster season from their talisman.

Ad

The 38-year-old has scored only 329 runs in 13 outings at an average of 27.41 and a strike rate of 147.53. Rohit has scored half-centuries in only three out of his 13 innings.

In a conversation on the Bails and Banter Podcast on the OTTplay app, Wassan called out Rohit, saying (via Hindustan Times):

"He seems to be a bit disinterested; the motivation, the fire in the belly, has satiated. He has won almost everything, from winning the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy to retiring from Test cricket. Hence, to motivate yourself to play at this level of cricket every day is a very tough task."

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"A player needs to have some sort of aim in the future; it could be the longevity and the legacy. No player wants to compromise on the reputation he/she has built and leave fans with bad memories, and this is something which should motivate them."

Rohit has scored only 36 runs in his last three innings at an average of 12, including a painful 21-ball 24 in MI's defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their league stage finale.

Ad

A look back at Rohit Sharma's recent IPL struggles

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rohit Sharma is among the most successful captains in the IPL, leading MI to their joint-record five titles. However, his batting has been a massive letdown in the past few seasons.

Despite predominantly opening the batting, Rohit has crossed the 400-run mark in a season only twice in the last nine IPL editions. Furthermore, the champion batter has averaged over 30 in a season only once (last year) since IPL 2017. Rohit's struggles did not hamper MI in the late 2010s when they won three out of their five titles between 2017 and 2020.

However, the side has since struggled, with their playoff qualification this season being only their second in the last five IPL seasons. MI will hope Rohit returns to his best when they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) or Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator at Mullanpur on Friday, May 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More