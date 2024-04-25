"He sleeps very late at night prior to match day especially, and wakes up very late" - Ruturaj Gaikwad makes interesting revelation about MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad made an interesting revelation about former captain MS Dhoni and his sleeping late at night on the eve of a match to wake up as late as possible on game day.

Dhoni captained CSK until last year and led them to five IPL titles before handing over the reins to Gaikwad this season. The latter has been part of the CSK setup since 2019 and played a vital role in them winning titles in 2021 and 2023.

Gaikwad won the Orange Cap in 2021, scoring 635 runs with a century and four half-centuries.

In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, Gaikwad was asked about an unknown interesting fact about Dhoni in an interview to which he said:

"He sleeps very late at night prior to match day especially, and wakes up very late. And I picked it up actually in 2019 with the team and I asked about it and he said he doesn't want to get up early and think when you have thoughts about the game. So he prefers to sleep as late as possible and get up as late as possible. So that's something I am trying to do as well".

Dhoni is the IPL's most successful captain with 133 wins in 226 games and became the first to lead a franchise (CSK) in 200 matches last year.

The 42-year-old continues to go strong in his 17th IPL season this year, with an incredible strike rate of 260.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is coming off a sensational century in CSK's last outing of IPL 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad is coming off a magnificent century in CSK's last outing against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The 27-year-old finished unbeaten on 108 off 60 deliveries to lead the side to a massive 210/4 in 20 overs. However, his efforts went in vain as LSG completed a record run-chase in Chennai, winning by six wickets with three balls to spare.

Nevertheless, the century was Gaikwad's third in his IPL career and took his overall run-tally to 349 runs for IPL 2024. The elegant batter is behind only Virat Kohli in the Orange Cap list.

Despite Gaikwad's consistency, CSK is struggling at fifth on the points table with four wins in eight outings.

They will look to get their title defense back on track in the next encounter against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, April 28.

