“He had started making the changes” - GT coach reveals stunning IPL story of Shubman Gill during ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Gujarat Titans (GT) coach Parthiv Patel revealed a stunning IPL story of India's Test captain Shubman Gill during the second Test against England. The second game of the five-match series began on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

England won the toss and asked the Indians to bat first. The visitors ended the day on 310/5 as skipper Shubman Gill led from the front with an unbeaten century.

Talking on air during the opening day, Parthiv revealed how Gill had started preparing for the Test series towards the end of the IPL 2025 season itself. Gill is also the captain of the Gujarat Titans.

"Jab IPL chal raha tha toh akhri ke 15 the, wahan pe unhone woh badlav shuru kar diya tha. Agar T20 format ki baat kare toh wahan par unka bohot hi bada initial movement tha aur woh bade shots bhi zyada khel rahe the. Lekin yaha par woh gend ko apne taraf aane de rahe hai. Woh zyada compact ballebaazi kar rahe hai. Uske liye unhone mehnat bhi kari hai. Throwdowns mai woh koshish karte the ki off-stump cover kare, gend ko apne paas ane de," Parthiv said (via Star Sports India).

(When the IPL was going on in the last 15 days, he had started making the changes. If you look at the T20 format he has a very big initial movement and played big shots as well. But here he is letting the ball come towards him. His batting is more compact. And for that he has worked hard as well. During throwdowns he would try to cover his off-stump and let the ball come towards him)

Shubman Gill had an impressive IPL 2025 season where he scored 650 runs from 15 matches at an average of 50.00 and a strike-rate of 155.87 with six half-centuries. Much to the delight of the nation, he has carried his stellar form into the Test series.

Hundreds in first two Tests as captain for Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill ended Day 1 of the second Test unbeaten on 114 off 216 balls. He hit 12 fours in his magnificent knock, leading from the front after India were in a spot of bother at 95/2 and later 211/5. Gill has now achieved an incredible feat of scoring hundreds in his first two Tests as captain of India.

He had scored 147 runs in the first innings of the opening Test in Leeds two weeks ago. With his century at Edgbaston, he became only the fourth Indian to score hundreds in first two Tests as captain, joining an elite list including Virat Kohli, Vijay Hazare and Sunil Gavaskar.

But the job is only half done. When Gill walks out to resume his innings on Day 2 alongside Ravindra Jadeja, the pair will look to bat as long as possible considering the recent events at Leeds.

