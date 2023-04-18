"He stays in the moment and never gets carried away" - Legendary Indian cricketer hails MS Dhoni after CSK's win over RCB

Former Indian opener and legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has heaped praise on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni for his composure under pressure against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy on Monday.

Despite chasing a mammoth target of 227 to win, RCB seemed to be coasting with Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis adding a century stand for the third wicket. However, Dhoni remained calm and made some smart bowling changes that led to RCB losing wickets at regular intervals.

MS Dhoni also took two brilliant high catches and that made all the difference as CSK won by eight runs. Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Sunil Gavaskar had to say about Dhoni's calmness:

"Players don't feel much pressure when MS Dhoni is leading the side. He's utterly cool and that helps. He stays in the moment and never gets carried away.

"Yes, he gives them some stares once they drop catches or miss field but he never puts them under pressure. That is the reason why CSK manage to brave crunch situations more often than not."

Irfan Pathan praises CSK opener Devon Conway for important 83 vs RCB

Chennai needed a massive first-innings score as they had to defend in tough conditions for bowlers, with dew being a factor. Opener Devon Conway ensured that with his sensational knock of 83, the visitors got much-needed momentum to get to a total of 226/6.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, while speaking to Star Sports, explained how Conway toyed with RCB bowling. He stated:

"Devon Conway's batting style is very similar to that of Michael Hussey. Once he starts scoring runs, he does not stop. His speciality was that as Faf du Plessis changed fielding positions, Conway took advantage of that and played shots in the gap."

Chennai Super Kings seem to enjoy playing at the Chinnaswamy, having bagged their 10th IPL win vs RCB at the venue.

