"He would still want to pick up all 10 wickets" - CSK all-rounder reveals special aspect about Virat Kohli the captain amid IPL 2025

Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hailed Virat Kohli for his captaincy in Tests after the latter recently retired from the red-ball format. The 36-year-old finished his Test career as India's fourth leading run-scorer and centurion with 9,230 runs and 30 tons, respectively.

Batting aside, Kohli was arguably India's most successful Test captain, leading them to 40 wins in 68 outings at an incredible win percentage of over 70. India finished runners-up in the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) in 2021.

Talking about Kohli's Test captaincy on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel, Jadeja said (via TOI):

"It was his positive approach — especially in Tests — the special thing about Virat is that he always wanted the team to pick 20 wickets in a Test match, so he never gives up at all. Be it a three-hour session or 45 overs left, he would still want to pick up all 10 wickets of the opposition."

Under Kohli, Team India dominated Test cricket between 2015 and 2022, with no home series defeats and becoming the first-ever Indian side to win a Test series in Australia in 2018/19.

"He is on top of everyone" - Ravindra Jadeja on Virat Kohli's predecessor, MS Dhoni

Ravindra Jadeja has played most of his CSK and India career under MS Dhoni [Credit: Getty]

Ravindra Jadeja spoke about his long-time CSK and Team India captain, MS Dhoni, hailing him as the best all-time leader. Dhoni is India's all-time most successful captain across formats, winning 178 out of 332 matches.

The 43-year-old led India to three ICC titles (2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy) and the top of the Test rankings as skipper. Jadeja debuted for India in all three formats under Dhoni.

Talking about the former Indian captain, Jadeja said:

"There is no one word to describe his greatness. He (Dhoni) is on top of everyone. My cricketing journey is between two Mahendras — Mahendra Singh Chauhan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni," Jadeja said. "I started playing in Jamnagar, at a ground called 'Cricket Bungalow', at the age of 8-9. My coach, who is still training at the same ground, is also from Bihar and his name is Mahendra Singh Chauhan. I have told this to Mahi bhai as well."

Dhoni is also the IPL's most successful captain, with 136 wins in 235 games, including five titles with CSK.

