"He has been a terrible influence on me when it comes to watches" - RCB captain Faf du Plessis on his bonding with Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis has been sharing the dressing room with star batter Virat Kohli for a couple of seasons and has also faced off against the star batter in international cricket over the years. The time they have spent together has naturally helped develop a camaraderie between them.

While both Du Plessis and Kohli are among the fittest cricketers one may encounter, the South African claimed that the duo love their food. They also share fashion tips with each other, with Du Plessis shedding light on Kohli's love for watches.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Faf du Plessis had to say about how their respective families has also now become a topic of discussion with Virat Kohli:

"The way we dress the way we wear our style of clothes, we will send each other pictures of outfits. He has been a terrible influence on me when it comes to watches. But he has got real passion for watches. But with so many things, obviously now it's family."

The camaraderie between Kohli and Du Plessis is also seen on the field as they have had several brilliant partnerships at the top of the order for RCB.

Faf du Plessis on RCB's new-look bowling attack

RCB made significant changes to the look of their bowling attack compared to last year, as they have let go of star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and experienced pacer Harshal Patel.

Faf du Plessis tried to explain the rationale behind the Royal Challengers letting these names go and also spoke about the new entrants like Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph. He stated:

"It's hard losing those two guys (Hasaranga and Harshal). They were the pillars of RCB. So maybe the ground like Chinnaswamy is not the best for Harshal Patel who is brilliant on grounds where you have bigger boundaries and where slower balls are effective."

Du Plessis is content with the options he has in the bowling department across the board. However, the Chinnaswamy has been a treacherous venue for most bowlers and it will be interesting to see how the hosts adjust to it.