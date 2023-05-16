"He is unstoppable when he comes to this ground" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shubman Gill's century in Gujarat Titans' IPL 2023 win vs SRH

Aakash Chopra has lauded Shubman Gill for continuing his stupendous form at the Gujarat Titans' (GT) home ground in their IPL 2023 win against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Gill smashed 101 runs off 58 balls as GT set a 189-run target for SRH at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15. Their bowlers then restricted Aiden Markram and Co. to 154/9 to help their team complete a 34-run win and seal a spot in Qualifier 1.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Gill as the game's most valuable player and highlighted the Gujarat Titans opener's outstanding record on the franchise's home turf, elaborating:

"The most valuable player of the match - Shubman Gill. Mohammad Shami and Mohit Sharma picked up four wickets apiece, so we could have gone towards them as well but the job Shubman did was different."

The former Indian opener added:

"Was it a pitch on which 220 runs should have been scored? Maybe yes, maybe no, but the guy has struck another century. He is unstoppable when he comes to this ground. He had an average of 75 before this match and it would have gone a little higher now."

Chopra light-heartedly observed that Gill should carry the Ahmedabad pitch for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, saying:

"He has a strike rate of more than 160 on this ground and when he goes away from home, it remains less than 115. This is the pitch that he should roll and put in his bag, and take it for the WTC final."

Gill's 101-run knock was studded with 13 fours and a six. He was caught by Abdul Samad at extra cover off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling in the final over of the Gujarat Titans' innings.

"Shubman Gill once again won everyone's hearts" - Aakash Chopra

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan strung together a 147-run second-wicket partnership [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Shubman Gill's ton helped the Indian batters create a new record in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, stating:

"Shubman Gill once again won everyone's hearts. When Gill does well, we feel good. Five Indians have scored a century this season, in which you will see Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh, Venkatesh Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal. It has never happened before. In fact, Indians have not scored five centuries in an IPL season."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by observing that Sai Sudharsan too deserves applause for his knock. The Tamil Nadu youngster, who scored a 36-ball 47, was the only GT batter apart from Gill to reach double figures in Monday's game.

