"He will aim to play a big innings but with a rapid approach" - Ravi Shastri on KL Rahul

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri thinkd that Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul can take chances to attack up front and convert them into big scores.

Rahul has recorded scores of 8, 20 and 35 in the IPL 2023 so far, striking at 103.28. Rahul has left an impression on anchoring the innings in the IPL and scoring runs at lesser pace.

Despite scoring more than 500 runs in the last five seasons, KL Rahul's strike rate has always come under scrutiny, with 2018 being the exceptional season (158.41 strike rate).

Speaking on how KL Rahul can develop his scoring rate in the remaining IPL 2023 season, Ravi Shastri told ESPNcricinfo:

"I think he (KL Rahul) will aim to play a big innings but with a rapid approach. With the presence of Kyle Mayers, Stoinis and de Kock yet to come, LSG have a powerful batting line-up. So KL Rahul can take chances (for the big hits at the start)."

Shastri further heaped praise on Rahul's new opening partner, Kyle Mayers, who has scored 139 runs in three innings at an impressive strike rate of 187.84 with a couple of half-centuries.

"I have enjoyed watching him bat. He is a destructive player and if he gets good batting conditions then he can set the game in 5-6 overs. He can create a platform for his side for a big total."

Who will make way for Quinton de Kock in LSG playing XI?

South Africa opener Quinton de Kock missed the first two matches of LSG due to national commitments. Kyle Mayers made the best of the opportunity in the opening slot in the absence of QDK.

The West Indies all-rounder scored 73 and 53 against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, respectively. Mayers cemented his place in the opener's role for LSG's third game against SRH despite the availability of de Kock.

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has looked out of touch, having scored 43 runs in three innings and not bowled a single over.

While talking about the overseas combinations of LSG in their upcoming match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Shastri was asked whether Stoinis could be dropped to accommodate Mayers and de Kock in the playing XI.

The former Indian head coach replied:

"They can play with that combination but will have to assess the conditions first. I always think the bowling department should be strong with six proper bowlers."

Shastri believes fast bowler Mark Wood, who has claimed eight wickets in two matches at an economy of 7.88, can make the most out of the wicket at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"The surface in Bangalore won't allow spinners to come in the game. So Avesh (Khan) can play along with Mark Wood. Wood will bowl well there because it offers true bounce and his ball skids with the pace, so he will trouble the batsmen."

LSG will play their second away game in IPL 2023 against RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday (April 10).

