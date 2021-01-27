"He will become a fine all-rounder like Kapil Dev" - Washington Sundar's father on his son

Indian cricket team star Washington Sundar's father M Sundar believes that his son will become a fine all-rounder in the mould of former captain Kapil Dev.

Washington Sundar made his red-ball debut in the historic Gabba Test due to an injury to Ravindra Jadeja, and he made the most of the opportunity. After picking up 3 wickets (including that of Steve Smith), the 21-year-old struck a patient 62 in the first Indian innings and followed it up with an attacking 22 in the chase.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, M Sundar stated that Washington was serious about his cricket right from when he was five years old.

"Washington is a blessed child. We call him Gnana Kuzhanthai (wise child). He started taking cricket seriously when he was five years old. Even if it were a tennis ball game, he would play that very seriously," Washington Sundar's father said.

"Imagine bowling to the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner at 17 years of age, and that too the very first over in the game. His mental strength at that age was remarkable. It was all god’s blessings," he added.

'He is a once-in-a-century cricketer' - Washington Sundar's father on his son

Washington Sundar impressed all with his poise and patience on Test debut

M Sundar continued by saying that he frequently tells his son he is a 'once-in-a-century' cricketer, and drew parallels to the great Kapil Dev.

"Washington is now playing all three formats, and we are happy about it. I always tell him that he is a special talent — a once in a century cricketer. He will become a fine all-rounder like Kapil Dev," M Sundar emphatically said.

Washington Sundar made his India debut in an ODI back in 2017 at the tender age of 18. Although that game remains his only appearance in the 50-over format, the off-spinner has played 26 T20Is and has become a key player under skipper Virat Kohli.

India face England in a 4-Test home series in February, and Washington Sundar will fight it out with Kuldeep Yadav for a spot in the playing XI alongside Ravichandran Ashwin.