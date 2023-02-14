"Heart-eyed emoji for this guy all day, everyday" - Sanjana Ganesan shares sweet post for Jasprit Bumrah on Valentine's Day 

Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah received a sweet wish from his sports presenter wife Sanjana Ganesan on Valentine's Day (Tuesday, February 14).

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Sanjana shared an adorable couple picture of herself and Bumrah. She also dedicated a special caption to her better half on the special occasion.

She captioned the post:

"Heart-eyed emoji for this guy all day, everyday 😍."

Sanjana and Bumrah's fans gave the post a big thumbs up, showering it with likes and comments. Notably, the couple tied the knot on March 21 last year in Goa.

Meanwhile, Bumrah has remained out of action for several months owing to a back injury. The speedster was forced to miss several crucial matches, including last year's Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup 2022.

Jasprit Bumrah unlikely to be part of India's squad for upcoming ODI series against Australia

India are without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. The fast bowler was not included in India's squad for the first two Tests of the four-match series.

According to PTI, the national selectors are unlikely to pick him for the last two Test matches and the ensuing three-match ODI series against Australia. Reports suggest that the team management doesn't want to rush Bumrah back into action to ensure he remains fit for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

It is worth mentioning that Bumrah was expected to make his much-awaited return last month in the home ODI series against Sri Lanka. While he was named in the Men in Blue's squad for the rubber, he was ruled out as he felt some stiffness while bowling ahead of the opening encounter.

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return to competitive cricket with this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), where he will represent the Mumbai Indians (MI). The latest edition of the cash-rich league is likely to be played in March and April.

