Heinrich Klaasen and Amit Mishra fined for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct in SRH vs LSG match

The Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen and Lucknow Super Giants' Amit Mishra have copped punishments for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. The transgressions took place in the match between the two teams on Saturday, May 13. Both players have admitted to Level 1 offence after the game.

Klaasen admitted to Level 1 offence under Article 2.7, which pertains to the use of public criticism or inappropriate statement according to IPL's Code of Conduct. He was fined 10 percent of his match fees.

Meanwhile, LSG's Amit Mishra got rebuked for breaking the Code of Conduct by violating Article 2.2, relating to the abuse of equipment during a fixture. Mishra, who bagged figures of 4-0-40-1 in the game, had accepted the sanction. The leg-spinner got away with just a reprimand.

In case of Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision remains final and binding. Klaasen had lashed out at Hyderabad's crowd for throwing foreign objects on LSG's dugout.

The spectators behaved in a hostile manner as the third umpire reversed the decision of a no-ball after the LSG skipper challenged it.

Heinrich Klaasen's knock goes in vain as Nicholas Pooran carries LSG to seven-wicket win

Prerak Mankad and Nicholas Pooran celebrate LSG's win. (Credits: Twitter)

As far as the match result goes, the Super Giants beat the home side comprehensively by chasing down 183. Batting first, the Orange Brigade reached a formidable score on the back of the keeper-batter's 29-ball 47 and his partnership of 58 with Abdul Samad.

However, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, and Nicholas Pooran took their side past the target easily. With 94 needed off the final seven overs, Stoinis exploded after Mankad's 35-ball half-century.

Following the Aussie all-rounder's departure, Nicholas Pooran smashed three sixes in a row and completed the remaining formalities with four balls to spare.

Mankad, who stayed unbeaten at 64 off 45 deliveries, earned the Player of the Match award. The seven-wicket victory also took the Super Giants to number three at the points table.

The Sunrisers, meanwhile, with yet another loss, face another steep hill to reach the playoffs. They haven't reached the playoffs since the 2020 edition.

