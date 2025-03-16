"Here is one player who is going to be the future" - CSK CEO reveals how franchise signed Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2019 auction [Watch]

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chennai Super Kings, Kasi Viswanathan opened up on how the franchise managed to acquire current skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad back in the 2019 IPL Auctions.

CSK acquired Ruturaj Gaikwad at his base price of ₹20 Lakhs in the 2019 IPL Auction. Gaikwad wouldn't make his debut until 2020, where he played six games and scored 204 runs. He won the Orange Cap the following season, helping CSK win their fourth title. The 28-year-old was appointed as the skipper of the side in 2024, leading them to a fifth-place finish as the franchise narrowly missed out on a playoff spot.

In a documentary released by Chennai Super Kings, Kasi Viswanathan had the following to say about Gaikwad:

"Our scouting team consisting of Sharath and Sunil Oasis, all of them were watching domestic cricket. The feedback we got from mostly Sharath was that here is one player who is going to be the future. And if you are looking at a future player for CSK, you should look at Ruturaj. So that is how we thought we will go in for Rutu in the auction and we got him at base price (₹20 lakh)."

Take a look at the video of the same below (from 17:17):

Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead Chennai Super Kings for a second year running in IPL 2025

Ruturaj Gaikwad was retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the auctions for IPL 2025. The 28-year-old continues to hold his place in the side as an opener and will be leading CSK for the second year in a row.

Gaikwad had a fruitful season with the bat, scoring 538 runs in 14 games and finishing second only to Virat Kohli (741 runs in 15 matches). With CSK failing to make the playoffs for the third time in the last five years, he will want to lead the franchise to a sixth title and better his credentials as a skipper at the IPL level.

