"His bat does the talking" - Fans erupt as Virat Kohli scores 83* in RCB vs KKR match of IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli continued his impressive batting form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). He notched up a fine half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, March 29.

While Bengaluru kept losing wickets at regular intervals, Kohli emerged as the lone warrior, batting till the end. The seasoned campaigner remained unbeaten on 83 off 59 balls. He hit four sixes and as many fours in his gritty knock.

Kohli's knock helped RCB finish at 182/6 after 20 overs. While the former captain was the top scorer, Cameron Green mustered 33, and Dinesh Karthik chipped in with a quickfire cameo of 20* towards the back end.

Reports suggest that Kohli may not be a certainty in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. However, the veteran batter has silenced the naysayers with his recent performances in IPL, hitting back-to-back half-centuries.

Several fans took to social media, lauding Virat Kohli for his batting exploits against Kolkata. Here are some of the top reactions:

It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli also shone with the bat in RCB's previous encounter, scoring 77 off 49 against Punjab Kings (PBKS). With 181 runs from three matches, he is also currently the leading run-getter of the season.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir shared a hug during strategic timeout in RCB vs KRR game

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's duel was one of the big talking points ahead of the RCB vs KKR clash. The two were involved in a heated verbal exchange last year when Gambhir was the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

However, the two seem to have buried the hatchet now, as they shared a hug during the strategic time out on Friday.

The Bangalore-based side started their campaign with a six-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CKS). They bounced back, securing a four-wicket win in the subsequent clash against Punjab. They are currently placed sixth in the points table.