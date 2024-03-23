"Hold that smile"  - Matheesha Pathirana joins CSK camp for IPL 2024

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana has landed in Chennai to participate in the ongoing 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Pathirana was expected to miss Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) initial matches after sustaining a hamstring injury earlier this month during Sri Lanka's three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. Much to the delight of the CSK fans, the talented youngster has recovered in time and has joined the camp.

Sharing the news of Pathirana's arrival, the Chennai-based franchise posted on its official Instagram handle on Saturday, March 23:

"Hold that smile 🤩🥳 Welcome Home, Pathirana!🦁💛."

Matheesha Pathirana impressed many with his bowling exploits last season, especially during the death overs. He was CSK's third-highest wicket-taker in their title-winning IPL 2023 campaign, finishing with 19 wickets from 12 outings at an economy rate of 8.00.

"Ready to throw thunder balls" - Matheesha Pathirana's manager gives an update on the CSK pacer's injury

Matheesha Pathirana's manager Amila Kalugalage recently confirmed that the fast bowler has regained his full fitness and will be available for CSK in IPL 2024.

Kalugalage wrote on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) :

"The answer to 'Where's Pathirana' He is fit and ready to throw Thunder balls. Be ready."

He also shared a video, in which Pathirana can be seen gearing up for IPL 2024 by sweating it out in the nets.

Defending champions Chennai opened their IPL 2024 campaign with a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22.

Left-arm seamer Mustafiuzur Rahman stole the show with a spectacular performance, bagging a four-wicket haul. Chennai chased down the 174-run target in 18.4 overs. Opener Rachin Ravindra gave Chennai a good start with a 37-run knock at the top, while Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 34.

CSK will now take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 26.