"Honoured" - Shubman Gill after meeting GT teammate Robin Minz's father at Ranchi airport

Team India's top-order batter, Shubman Gill, was last seen in action during the Men in Blue's recently concluded fourth Test of the ongoing five-match series against England in Ranchi.

Following India's five-wicket victory, Gill met Robin Minz's father, Francis Xavier, who works in the security department at the Ranchi airport. Expressing his excitement at sharing the dressing room with Minz for Gujarat Titans in the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League, (IPL), the batter wrote in his Instagram story:

"Honoured to meet Robin Minz's father. Your journey and hard work has been inspiring. Looking forward to seeing you in the IPL."

Shubman Gill's Instagram story.

It is worth mentioning that Shubman Gill will be the Gujarat-based side's new captain for IPL 2024. He replaced talismanic all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was traded to his old franchise, Mumbai Indians, in an all-cash deal.

Robin Minz generated a significant buzz at the IPL 2024 mini-auction in Dubai, sparking a bidding war between Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Gujarat ultimately signed him for ₹3.60 crore.

The 21-year-old is the first-ever tribal cricketer to be part of the IPL. Gujarat will open their IPL 2024 campaign with a clash against Mumbai at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24.

Shubman Gill shone with the bat in India's run chase in the Ranchi Test against England

India were required to chase down a tricky 192-run target in the fourth innings of the Ranchi Test against England. Shubman Gill delivered a commendable performance with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 52.

The hosts completed a stunning five-wicket victory in the encounter, claiming an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Gill has been one of India's top batters in the series, chalking up 342 runs across eight innings at an average of 48.85.

The fifth and final contest of the series will take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala from March 7 to 11.

