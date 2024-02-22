IPL 2024 Schedule: First half match list, dates, venues & timings in IST 

The IPL 2024 Schedule for the first 15 days came out earlier today (February 22). Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first match of the competition on March 22.

As per the IPL 2024 Schedule, it will be a double-header opening weekend this year as a total of four matches will take place on March 23 (Saturday) and March 24 (Sunday).

On Saturday afternoon, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a northern derby at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium. Later in the day, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens.

On Sunday, inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) will start their campaign in a day/night match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. It will be followed by a blockbuster clash between Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) and Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians (MI) at the world's largest cricket stadium.

IPL 2024 Schedule announced so far

Here is the complete list of matches announced for the IPL 2024 league round so far:

March 22, 8:00 pm IST: CSK vs RCB, Chennai.

March 23, 3:30 pm IST: PBKS vs DC, Mohali.

March 23, 7:30 pm IST: KKR vs SRH, Kolkata.

March 24, 3:30 pm IST: RR vs LSG, Jaipur.

March 24, 7:30 pm IST: GT vs MI, Ahmedabad.

March 25, 7:30 pm IST: RCB vs PBKS, Bengaluru.

March 26, 7:30 pm IST: CSK vs GT, Chennai.

March 27, 7:30 pm IST: SRH vs MI, Hyderabad.

March 28, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs DC, Jaipur.

March 29, 7:30 pm IST: RCB vs KKR, Bengaluru.

March 30, 7:30 pm IST: LSG vs PBKS, Lucknow.

March 31, 3:30 pm IST: GT vs SRH, Ahmedabad.

March 31, 7:30 pm IST: DC vs CSK, Vizag.

April 1, 7:30 pm IST: MI vs RR, Mumbai.

April 2, 7:30 pm IST: RCB vs LSG, Bengaluru.

April 3, 7:30 pm IST: DC vs KKR, Vizag.

April 4, 7:30 pm IST: GT vs PBKS, Ahmedabad.

April 5, 7:30 pm IST: SRH vs CSK, Hyderabad.

April 6, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs RCB, Jaipur.

April 7, 3:30 pm IST: MI vs DC, Mumbai.

April 7, 7:30 pm IST: LSG vs GT, Lucknow.

The remainder of IPL 2024 Schedule will be announced after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates. The BCCI has confirmed that the entire season will take place in India despite the elections.

