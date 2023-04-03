"Hopefully I play this entire season and year injury free" - Deepak Chahar ahead of CSK vs LSG in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar has had his share of long-term injuries but is now hopeful that he can remain injury-free and deliver the goods for his team. Chahar was bought by the Super Kings for a whopping INR 14 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

However, due to a stress fracture, Chahar was out of cricketing action and failed to feature in the IPL last season. He has missed more than eight months of competitive cricket and that could be frustrating for any individual, especially a fast bowler.

In a video posted by CSK on social media, here's what Deepak Chahar had to say about dealing with injuries:

“I know how to deal with injuries, but this time it was longer. For a fast bowler, coming back from an injury is a difficult task. Hopefully, I don’t get it again and I play this entire season and year injury free.

"I have been lucky to be part of a good team and good environment. If you have an environment, where everyone is supporting each other, and if you are always talking about winning the tournament, that’s where you reach the finals and win the finals.”

Deepak Chahar excited to play in front of a packed Chepauk

After almost four years, CSK will be back playing on their home ground at Chepauk when they take the field against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday. Deepak Chahar has witnessed the atmosphere in his first couple of seasons with the club and is excited to get back to playing in front of the home crowd.

On this, Chahar stated:

“I tell everyone, if you want to enjoy a cricket match, you should come to Chennai and see CSK play at home. That atmosphere is very different.

"Whenever I play a CSK match here at Chepauk, I always miss those three stands, where no crowds were sitting and we had to put hoardings. And the cheering could be heard from only one side. Now this year, the new stadium is looking amazingly good."

With some explosive players in the Lucknow Super Giants' top order, CSK will bank on Deepak Chahar to provide early breakthroughs with his swing bowling.

