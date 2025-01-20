"Hopefully he will be able to sustain a long journey with toxic boss" - Fans react to Rishabh Pant's appointment as LSG captain ahead of IPL 2025

Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was appointed as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain for IPL 2025 on Monday, January 20. The 27-year-old made IPL history during the 2025 auction by becoming the most expensive signing at ₹27 crores.

Pant had spent his entire IPL career with the Delhi Capitals (DC) from 2016 to 2024, including captaining the side since 2021. While he did not play the 2023 IPL season due to injury, DC missed the playoffs under Pant in 2022 and 2024. However, he helped the franchise finish on top of the points table in 2021 before they were eliminated in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, LSG released KL Rahul, who captained the side since their inception into the IPL in 2022. After qualifying for the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, the franchise missed out on a top-four finish last year.

Fans on X reacted to Pant's appointment as LSG skipper with the following posts:

The fan reactions to Pant's appointment as LSG captain continued with one saying:

"As expected, Rishabh Pant has been named as the new captain of Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2025. Big responsibility on Pant's shoulders!"

"Rishabh Pant appointed as Captain of Lucknow Super Giants! Hopefully he will be able to sustain a long journey with toxic boss," tweeted a fan.

"All the best Rishabh Pant with Sanjiv Goenka," cautioned a fan.

"I will give my 200 percent" - Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant promised to give his 200 percent to LSG after being appointed the franchise captain. The 27-year-old boasts an impressive record in the IPL as captain, winning 23 out of 43 games.

Speaking to the Media after the captaincy announcement, Pant said [via Indian Express]:

"I will give my 200 percent. That’s my commitment to you. I will try whatever is there in my power to repay the faith. I am really excited and looking forward to new beginning and new energy. And have a blast out there with lot of fun."

Meanwhile, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was delighted to appoint Pant as LSG skipper and told Star Sports:

"So very simple and that is about announcing the captain of LSG for the future and that is Rishabh Pant. We have decided on that the moment we won him at the auction. But we were waiting for a moment to announce it together. We start with new hope and aspirations. And most importantly, new confidence. I wanted to introduce you all to our new captain Rishabh Pant."

Pant is one of the most experienced cricketers in the IPL, having played 111 matches and scored 3,284 runs at an average of 35.31 and a strike rate of 148.93. He will work with head coach Justin Langer and Team mentor Zaheer Khan as part of the LSG leadership group.

