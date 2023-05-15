Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) routed Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a comprehensive victory by 112 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 13.

RCB rode on the brilliance of Faf du Plessis (55), Glenn Maxwell (54), and Anuj Rawat (29*) to set up a noteworthy total of 171/5 on a tricky surface in Jaipur. The RCB bowlers then blew away the Royals' batting line-up as they were bowled out for just 59 in 10.3 overs.

The win helped Faf du Plessis and Co. to remain in the playoffs race as the league stage is set to enter the final week. A total of nine teams are in contention for a playoffs berth.

The remaining nine IPL games will decide the final four of the IPL 2023. The emphatic win against RR has helped RCB move up to fifth place in the points table with six wins in 12 matches along with a +0.16 net run rate (NRR).

IndianPremierLeague @IPL on the 𝙋𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙏𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚!



At the end of Match of



Which position is your favourite team on currently? 🤔 All eyeson the 𝙋𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙏𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚!At the end of Matchof #TATAIPL 2023, here’s how the Points Table stands!Which position is your favourite team on currently? 🤔 All eyes 👀 on the 𝙋𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙨 𝙏𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚! At the end of Match 6️⃣1️⃣ of #TATAIPL 2023, here’s how the Points Table stands! 🙌 Which position is your favourite team on currently? 🤔 https://t.co/WWqob5cAA1

RCB are left with two more fixtures in the league stage as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 18 in Hyderabad followed by the final league game of the season against defending champions Gujarat Titans on May 21.

Wins in both games will only help them to consolidate their position in the playoffs. In this article, we will take a look at how the three-time IPL finalists can finish in the top two spots at the end of the league stage.

Permutations for RCB to finish in the Top 2 in IPL 2023

RCB must win both of its remaining games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. A loss in either game will turn the whole process into a complex situation.

Mumbai Indians should lose both their remaining matches against Lucknow Super Giants (May 16) and SRH (May 21).

Lucknow Super Giants should beat Mumbai Indians but then later they should lose against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 20.

Delhi Capitals should defeat MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on May 20.

Punjab Kings should lose at least one of their games against Delhi Capitals (May 17) and Rajasthan Royals (May 19). In case they happen to win both, the victory margin shouldn't be heavy so they cannot pip Bangalore on net run rate.

Poll : 0 votes