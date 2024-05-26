"How do you even play that?" - Fans in awe of Mitchell Starc's snorter to bamboozle Abhishek Sharma in KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Mitchell Starc provided his team with a stunning start in the IPL 2024 final against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. The left-arm speedster bowled a peach of a delivery to send Abhishek Sharma packing in the first over of the game.

SRH won the toss and elected to bat first in the summit clash. Their innings started on a disastrous note, with their intent merchant Abhishek back in the hut on the fifth ball of the first over.

The southpaw was completely undone as Starc dished out a snorter. Abhishek was comprehensively beaten by the away movement and the ball ended up crashing onto the stumps. He perished after scoring just two runs off five balls.

Several fans took to social media, lauding Mitchell Starc for the spectacular ball. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many fans even hailed Starc's delivery to dismiss Abhishek as the ball of the season.

"Mitchell Starc has just bowled the ball of the season." wrote a fan.

"How do you even play that? An absolute beauty from Starc to dismiss Abhishek" commented another.

"If I was a Billionaire, I’d have given 24.75 cr to watch this delivery of Mitchell Starc to Abhishek." chimed in yet another.

A certain section of fans praised Starc for turning up in the crucial IPL 2024 playoffs stage.

"You may have trolled Starc for entire season, but we all know Aussie knows how to bounce back in knockouts. That ball to dismiss Abhishek Sharma. Just beauty." remarked an X user.

"Mitchel Starc Justifying his Price for KKR ....A beautiful delivery to dismiss Abhishek Sharma." wrote another.

Mitchell Starc made headlines after being picked for a whopping ₹24.75 crore at the IPL 2024 mini-auction. The Australian fast bowler became the most expensive player in the league's history. While he was trolled by many for his performances in the league stage, he has made a significant impact in the playoffs.

Mitchell Starc shone with the ball for KKR in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 as well

KKR squared off against SRH in the Qualifier 1 for a place in the final. Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bat first in the encounter in Ahmedabad.

Mitchell Starc stole the show with the bowling exploits, propelling his team into the pole position with a terrific opening spell. He drew first blood for his team by getting the dangerous Travis Head out bowled for a duck in the first over.

The 34-year-old dismissed Nitish Reddy and Shahbaz Ahmed off successive deliveries in the fifth over. Starc registered impressive figures of 4-0-34-3.

Starc was named the Player of the Match after KKR chased down a 160-run target in 13.4 overs to clinch an eight-wicket victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback