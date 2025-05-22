  • home icon
“How good was this Guy????” - Suryakumar Yadav puts up Instagram story for MI batter after IPL 2025 match vs DC [In Picture]

By Dev Sharma
Modified May 22, 2025 10:55 IST
Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 73 off 43 balls against Delhi Capitals (Source: Getty)

Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Suryakumar Yadav lauded teammate Naman Dhir on social media after their IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC). The match was held on Wednesday, May 21, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Put in to bat, MI lost Rohit Sharma early for just five runs. While Ryan Rickelton (25) and Will Jacks (21) got starts, they couldn’t convert them into big scores. Suryakumar Yadav walked in at No. 4 and anchored the innings, even as Tilak Varma (27) and Hardik Pandya (3) failed to make a significant impact.

With MI heading toward a below-par total, Suryakumar and Naman Dhir exploded in the final two overs, adding 48 runs. Suryakumar reached his fifty and remained unbeaten on 73 off 43 balls, while Naman was equally impressive, smashing 24* off just eight deliveries, helping MI post 180/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, the Capitals never found their footing, losing wickets at regular intervals. Sameer Rizvi top-scored with 39, but couldn’t prevent his side from collapsing for 121 in 18.2 overs, handing MI a 59-run victory.

After the match, Suryakumar Yadav praised Naman Dhir on his Instagram Stories, sharing a message for the young batter and writing:

“How good was this Guy????”
Suryakumar Yadav&#039;s Instagram story for Naman Dhir (Image via Instagram-@surya_14kumar)
Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram story for Naman Dhir (Image via Instagram-@surya_14kumar)

With their dominant win, MI secured a place in the playoffs, becoming the fourth and final team after Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), while Delhi was eliminated from contention.

A look at Naman Dhir's numbers in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir has been outstanding for the franchise in the ongoing IPL 2025, primarily playing the role of a finisher. The right-handed batter has accumulated 186 runs in nine innings, with an average of 37.20 and a strike rate of 182.35.

Looking at his overall IPL record, the 25-year-old has played 20 matches, scoring 326 runs at an average of 29.63 and a strike rate of 180.11, including one half-century.

