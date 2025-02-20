“How I did as a child when I was in school” - MS Dhoni breaks silence on future plans ahead of IPL 2025

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has underlined that he wants to live whatever cricketing days he has left like a child. The Ranchi-born cricketer recalled his earliest games of cricket and stated that he wishes to play with that same innocence.

The 43-year-old will turn up for another IPL season, having established himself as a bona fide cricketing star. The keeper-batter is the joint-most successful skipper in IPL history, scripting five title victories for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and has played the most matches in the tournament's history (264).

During the launch of his app powered by Single.id, Dhoni recalled his childhood days playing cricket and football. He said, as quoted by The Indian Express:

"I’ve retired since 2019, so it will be quite some time. What I’ve been doing in the meantime is I just want to enjoy cricket for the last, whatever few years, you know, I will be able to play. I want to enjoy it, how I did as a child when I was in school. When I lived in a colony, 4 o’clock (in the afternoon) was sports time, so we’ll go and play cricket more often than not."

"But if the weather doesn’t permit, we used to play football. I want to play with the same kind of innocence… (but it is) easier said than done."

The right-handed batter is regarded by many as one of the greatest skippers in the modern era. Aside from taking India to the summit of the ICC Test rankings, he also became the only captain in history to win the T20 World Cup, 50-overs World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

"When I was playing, I made sure that cricket was a whole for me" - MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni. (Image Credits: Getty)

Dhoni also suggested that youngsters should consider it a privilege to represent the country since very few get a chance to so so. He said (as per the aforementioned source):

"For me as a cricketer, I always wanted to perform for the Indian cricket team because I’ve said that in the past also, that not everybody gets a chance to represent the country. For us as cricketers, whenever we went on to the big stage or whenever we were touring, there was a chance for us to win laurels for the country and so for me it was the country that always came first."

"You always need to figure out what is good for you. When I was playing, I made sure that cricket was a whole for me — nothing else mattered."

The veteran had stepped down as captain of the Super Kings a day before IPL 2024, making way for Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, the five-time champions failed to reach the top four.

