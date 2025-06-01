How many overs need to be bowled for a result in today’s PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match?

A minimum of five overs need to be bowled by both teams here to constitute a match between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians. The two teams are currently contesting for a place in the finals in the Qualifier 2 match, which is being played at the Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Shortly after the toss, a light drizzle started at the venue, and immediately the ground staff brought covers on and covered the square and the surrounding area. Once the drizzle stopped, Punjab Kings' players walked out to the middle on the red carpet. However, when the rain came down even harder, the players were forced back in their dugouts.

With IPL introducing new rain rules after the break, where there will be a two-hour buffer before overs are lost, play can start as late as 9:30 pm IST. However, should the conditions not be clear before that, the contest will start losing overs, one for every four minutes. Both sides need to bowl at least five overs here for a completed match.

What happened in the toss held prior to the rain interruption?

2025 IPL: Qualifier 2 - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Prior to the rain break, the toss was held and Punjab Kings called the flip of the coin right, hence winning the toss and electing to bowl first. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, at the toss, said (via ESPNCricinfo):

"It's slightly overcast, wicket was also covered yesterday. That's why we'll bowl. It's a fresh day, we've recovered well, rejuvinated. Boys are in high spirits, it's important to be assertive when you step onto the field. Dressing-room environment has been top-notch."

Both MI and PBKS have changes in their lineup for this game. For Punjab, Yuzvendra Chahal comes back into the side while Reece Topley replaces Richard Gleeson, who is out due to a niggle.

