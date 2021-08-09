"How many suitcases did you pack?" - Pat Cummins takes cheeky dig at Dinesh Karthik's wardrobe

Dinesh Karthik stunned Instagram on Monday (August 9) with his fashion game when he posted a few images of his wardrobe. The Indian batsman is currently on the commentary panel for the ongoing Test series between India and England.

The Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper batsman posted images of himself in semi-ethnic wear and captioned the post, saying:

"Vibe check 💫 Wardrobe: @raghavendra.rathore#MondayMood #MondayVibes"

You can view the post below:

The post earned cheeky replies from his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammate and R Sridhar, India's fielding coach. The Aussie quick replied:

"How many suitcases did you pack?!?!!"

Sridhar commented in Tamil on Dinesh Karthik's post:

"Konjam tight ah elaa?🤔🙃" (loosely translated to: 'Isn't it a little tight?')

Dinesh Karthik will be seen next playing for KKR

Dinesh Karthik will be in action during IPL 2021 for KKR when the tournament resumes in September. In the seven matches he played for the side in this edition before it was paused, Karthik scored 123 runs at an average of 30.75.

KKR have had a torrid run with just two wins from seven matches and placed seventh in the points table. They will need to win most of their remaining games and hope some of the results go their way if they are to make the playoffs.

They will be hoping for more runs from Dinesh Karthik's blade as they attempt to make a comeback in the second half of the tournament.

In related news, the BCCI issued the complete timetable for the second phase of IPL 2021 on Sunday (July 25). Mumbai Indians will play the Chennai Super Kings in what will be the 30th match of the season.

29 games took place during the first phase in India across multiple cities including Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. The United Arab Emirates will host the rest of the league fixtures and the playoffs, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah being the three venues.

The BCCI has decided to have seven double-headers in the second phase of IPL 2021. Apart from weekends, there will be a double-header on Tuesday (September 28), Thursday (October 7) and Friday (October 8).

Delhi Capitals are the only franchise that will play three afternoon matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are all scheduled to play only one game in the afternoon.

