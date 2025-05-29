How many times have RCB qualified for the final of the IPL?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the first team to reach the IPL 2025 final after securing an emphatic victory against the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, May 29, in Mullanpur. While the Royal Challengers are yet to lift the IPL trophy, they have reached the final on three previous occasions.

Ad

The first final played by RCB was in 2009 when Deccan Chargers defeated them by six runs at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. The Bengaluru-based franchise reached their second final in 2011, but were hammered by the Chennai Super Kings as they suffered a 58 run defeat.

In 2016, RCB met SunRisers Hyderabad in the title decider and failed to chase down 209, eventually losing by a narrow margin of eight runs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Notably, Virat Kohli has been part of the RCB squad in all of final appearances. The 36-year-old's campaign in 2016 was particularly magnificent as he struck 973 runs in the tournament and made a valiant 35-ball 54 in the final.

"I am a big fan of him" - Rajat Patidar on RCB star

Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt. (Credits: Getty)

After Royal Challengers' eight-wicket win over the Punjab Kings on Thursday, captain Rajat Patidar said he tries not to confuse Suyash Sharma with too many instructions. The leg-spinner recorded figures of 3-0-17-3 to help RCB bowl Punjab out for 101 and earned the Player of the Match award.

Ad

After Phil Salt belted an unbeaten 56 to complete the run-chase, Patidar said the Englishman is a treat to watch. He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"We were very clear in our plans and how we have to bowl. Fast bowlers used the surface well, Suyash chipped in well. He bowls in line of the stumps, which is his strength. I don't give him a lot of ideas, don't want to confuse him. We had done a lot of practice throughout the tournament. One day of non-practice won't harm you. The way [Salt] is batting in every match, the way he is giving us starts, it is a treat. I am a big fan of him."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More