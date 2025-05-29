How many times have RCB qualified for the final of the IPL?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the first team to reach the IPL 2025 final after securing an emphatic victory against the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, May 29, in Mullanpur. While the Royal Challengers are yet to lift the IPL trophy, they have reached the final on three previous occasions.
The first final played by RCB was in 2009 when Deccan Chargers defeated them by six runs at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. The Bengaluru-based franchise reached their second final in 2011, but were hammered by the Chennai Super Kings as they suffered a 58 run defeat.
In 2016, RCB met SunRisers Hyderabad in the title decider and failed to chase down 209, eventually losing by a narrow margin of eight runs.
Notably, Virat Kohli has been part of the RCB squad in all of final appearances. The 36-year-old's campaign in 2016 was particularly magnificent as he struck 973 runs in the tournament and made a valiant 35-ball 54 in the final.
"I am a big fan of him" - Rajat Patidar on RCB star
After Royal Challengers' eight-wicket win over the Punjab Kings on Thursday, captain Rajat Patidar said he tries not to confuse Suyash Sharma with too many instructions. The leg-spinner recorded figures of 3-0-17-3 to help RCB bowl Punjab out for 101 and earned the Player of the Match award.
After Phil Salt belted an unbeaten 56 to complete the run-chase, Patidar said the Englishman is a treat to watch. He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:
"We were very clear in our plans and how we have to bowl. Fast bowlers used the surface well, Suyash chipped in well. He bowls in line of the stumps, which is his strength. I don't give him a lot of ideas, don't want to confuse him. We had done a lot of practice throughout the tournament. One day of non-practice won't harm you. The way [Salt] is batting in every match, the way he is giving us starts, it is a treat. I am a big fan of him."
