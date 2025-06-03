How much prize money will the winners, runners-up & other teams get after RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final?

After over two months of action, the IPL 2025 season has finally come down to its summit clash. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to battle it out in the big final on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The winning team will receive a cash prize of INR 20 crore, while the runners-up will get INR 13 crore. The Mumbai Indians (MI), who lost Qualifier 2, will take home INR 7 crore, and the Gujarat Titans (GT), who lost the Eliminator, will walk away with INR 6.5 crore.

While four teams reached the playoffs, only two will play the final, and one will be crowned champion, taking home the ultimate prize. However, the winning team is not the only one that will be rewarded financially. While the winners will get the coveted IPL trophy and the biggest cash prize, other teams that reached the playoffs will also receive prize money.

Apart from PBKS and RCB, the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians made it to the playoffs in this year's IPL. Here is the breakdown of the IPL 2025 prize money:

Winners - INR 20 crore

Runners Up - INR 13 crore

Qualifier - INR 7 crore

Eliminator - INR 6.5 crore

RCB and PBKS aim for first title in huge IPL 2025 final

While the IPL final is always a big game, the magnitude is even higher this time, considering the teams playing. RCB and PBKS have never won the title in the history of the league.

RCB have played three finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016, losing on all three occasions and failing to lift the trophy. On the other hand, PBKS have played just one final in 2014, where they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

One of these two teams will lift their first-ever IPL trophy tonight, while the hunt for a maiden title will continue for the other. RCB beat PBKS in the first qualifier to reach the final, while PBKS beat MI in the second qualifier to seal their spot in the title clash.

An intense battle is expected tonight, as two teams that have never won the title lock horns with each other.

