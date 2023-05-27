How to watch IPL 2023 final? Telecast Channel and live streaming details in India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

While MS Dhoni-led CSK will be featuring in their 10th IPL final, defending champions GT will be playing their second final in their second year in the T20 league.

The IPL 2023 final will mark the third meeting between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing edition. In fact, the two teams met in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. GT won that game by five wickets, chasing down a target of 179 in 19.2 overs.

The two sides then clashed in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 23. This time, CSK seized the home advantage and registered a clinical 15-run win. After posting 172/7 on the board, they held GT to 157.

Gujarat will have the home advantage in the final, while Chennai would once again look to ride on the Dhoni wave.

IPL 2023 Final telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the Indian Premier League 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be available on Star Sports network channels.

According to the Star Sports Guide, the IPL 2023 final match can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The IPL 2023 final is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

IPL 2023 Final live streaming in India

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT will be available on the JioCinema app as well as the website https://www.jiocinema.com/.

Cricket fans will not have to pay any subscription fee to watch the IPL 2023 final as the summit clash of the Indian T20 league will be live-streamed for free like all other matches in the competition.

Viewers can watch the final match for free on their mobile irrespective of their service provider.

