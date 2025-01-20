"Hum bhi pele gye the, tum bhi pele jaoge.."- Top 10 funny memes as LSG appoint Rishabh Pant as captain ahead of IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) management officially appointed Rishabh Pant as their captain during an event in Kolkata on Monday (January 20). KL Rahul served as the skipper for the franchise from its inception in 2022 until the previous season. The Super Giants parted ways with Rahul ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction by releasing him, ending their three-season association.

The Lucknow franchise bid aggressively for Rishabh Pant during the mega auction and eventually signed him for a record price of INR 27 crore, making him the costliest player in the league's history. Pant previously represented Delhi Capitals (DC) between 2016 and 2024.

Fans took note of the latest development in the Lucknow Super Giants team. They expressed their views on the appointment of Rishabh Pant as captain by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms. One of the memes read:

"Hum bhi pele gye the, tum bhi pele jaoge.."

Here are some other memes:

"Thank you to LSG family for showing faith in me" - Rishabh Pant ahead of his new journey in IPL 2025

After being appointed LSG captain, Rishabh Pant expressed gratitude for the opportunity and vowed to give his 200% effort to the team's cause during the upcoming season. While speaking during the LSG captain unveiling event in Kolkata, Pant said (as quoted by ESPNCricinfo):

"Thank you to LSG family for showing faith in me. I will give my 200% and that's my commitment to you. I will try whatever is in my power to repay the faith you have shown.

"Looking forward to have a new beginning with new energy and just have a blast out there, and have lots of fun. Yes this is a new team and a new set-up but my ideology of captaining a side doesn't change. But as a cricketer you are [always] trying to add to your captaincy."

He added:

"If you give confidence and trust in a player, he will do things you can't even imagine. That's the ideology we will try to have. We will give them trust, clear communication and lay out what role we have for them. One thing we will stress on is a never-say-die attitude. Performances will come and go, but are you fighting enough? Are you giving your 100% on the field? And that is something you can control as an individual."

Do you think LSG management made the right decision by appointing Pant as captain? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

