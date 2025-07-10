Hyderabad Cricket Association president arrested for IPL 2025 ticket scam: Reports

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Jagan Mohan Rao has been arrested following allegations of a ticket scam during IPL 2025. According to a report by NDTV Sports, he was arrested on Wednesday, July 9, by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Hyderabad.

The HCA President has been accused of a ticket scam at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, which serves as the home ground for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL. The report added that there were irregularities in connection with the allocation of tickets and governance within HCA.

As per the allegation, Jagan Mohan Rao, along with other HCA officials, pressurized SRH for extra tickets, including additional tickets for personal sale during the IPL 2025 season. They were also involved in black-marketing of these tickets.

Earlier during the season, SRH had accused Jagan Mohan Rao of intimidating and blackmailing the franchise, demanding extra complimentary tickets. Accordingly, an inquiry was ordered by the Telangana government, and the CID filed an FIR against Rao and his aides. SRH had also reached out to the BCCI and the league's Governing Council regarding the same.

SRH failed to make the IPL 2025 playoffs

Meanwhile, SRH failed to make the IPL 2025 playoffs after making the final last year. They couldn't replicate the performance and finished sixth in the table this time around.

They started the season with a 44-run win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, they suffered four consecutive defeats thereafter, which put them under pressure. They could not recover from that blow.

While they did win their final three league games, it was not enough to make the playoffs. SRH ended their campaign with just six wins and 13 points from their 14 matches. They will be keen to bounce back with a better display in the 2026 season. Notably, SRH have won the title once, when they beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2016 final.

