"At no stage did I feel any added pressure" - RCB's Glenn Maxwell on his hefty price tag last season

Australian batter Glenn Maxwell has stated that he enjoyed playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the previous season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He highlighted how he was given the opportunity to bat at No. 4, a position in which he enjoys playing.

Speaking on RCB's YouTube channel, the dynamic batter pointed out that his teammates were very supportive and as a result, he did not feel any added pressure because of the hefty ₹14.25 crore price tag.

Glenn Maxwell said:

"I certainly enjoyed my time here last year. As an overseas player, it sometimes felt like the team was moulded around my position in the middle order. You've got the guys who were there for a long period of time in Virat Kolhi, AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal.

"We had a few guys that were set in positions and for me to point myself at number 4 there, I really enjoyed the opportunity to play the role that I have played so long for Melbourne Stars, Australia and other domestic teams.

"I know there was a hefty price tag behind me, but at no stage did I feel any added pressure from anyone outside. There were some guys who made it a really easy place to fit into."

It is worth mentioning that Maxwell emerged as one of the top performers for RCB in last year's edition of the cash-rich league. The swashbuckler amassed 513 runs from 14 matches and was the top run-getter for his side in IPL 2021.

"I am ready to go for my first game in IPL 2022" - Glenn Maxwell

The 33-year-old missed the first three matches of the ongoing season for RCB. However, he is now out of quarantine and will be available for the team's upcoming clash against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Maxwell added that he is looking forward to his first game of the season. The white-ball veteran reckoned that he would be good to go after training for a few days with the squad.

"I am excited. I am ready to go and looking forward to my first game. Probably still need a few days of training and I think that was a big part of last year as I was able to have a week to prepare for the tournament."

RCB and MI will battle it out on Saturday (April 9) in the 18th match of IPL 2022. The much-awaited contest will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Watch the full video here:

Edited by Arjun Panchadar