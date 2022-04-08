"I also felt that it was a slow surface" - Quinton de Kock after match-winning knock vs DC

Quinton de Kock starred with the bat as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made it three wins in a row in the IPL 2022. They beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets at DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday.

Chasing 150 runs on a difficult track, the Proteas wicket-keeper batsman batted till 15.6 overs for his 80 runs. His innings included nine boundaries and two sixes as he set up the victory for the Lucknow franchise.

Quinton de Kock pointed out after the match that the wicket was offering some grip to the bowlers and it was not easy to play shots.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, de Kock said:

"Although Prithvi made it appear simple, for me, I also felt that it was a slow surface. There was some grip even with the dampness. It would have been difficult if we were chasing 180, but due to our bowlers, we were able to do so."

Incidentally, Prithvi Shaw gave Delhi Capitals a blistering start in the first innings. By the time he got out in the eighth over, Rishabh Pant and Co. were already up and racing with 67 runs on the board. Shaw scored 61 runs from just 34 balls.

But Lucknow bowlers did exceedingly well to pull things back from there and restrict Delhi to 149 runs. Jason Holder and Avesh Khan were exceptional in the last three overs, giving away only 19 runs in the final three overs.

"Didn't want to get ahead of ourselves in the chase" - Quinton de Kock

KL Rahul and de Kock got off to a steady start while chasing, adding 73 runs for the first wicket. However, wickets tumbled on at regular intervals. Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya made useful contributions to take the game deep before Ayush Badoni won it in some style with a six.

Quinton de Kock highlighted that they didn't want to get too ahead of the run chase. He said:

"It was just a matter of reacting to what was in front of you. It was a score that could be chased down. You want to get off to a good start on the powerplay, and we didn't want to get ahead of ourselves in the chase."

The Lucknow franchise is currently second in the points table with six points in four games. They are behind the Kolkata Knight Riders based on just the Net Run Rate. KL Rahul and Co. will hope to continue their winning run when they play the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

