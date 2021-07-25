I always used to love watching VVS Laxman bat: David Warner

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner recently participated in a Q&A session on his Instagram. The Australian star interacted with fans and answered questions on a wide range of topics, from cricket to Indian movies.

The fans utilized this opportunity and proceeded to ask numerous questions. When a fan asked who his favorite Indian batsmen were, Warner replied:

"Very tough question. Obviously, in the modern game Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant now as well, he is a fantastic player. In the past Sachin Tendulkar and I always used to love watching VVS Laxman"

Fans then asked him about the Indian movies. Warner was quick to answer that Baahubali is his favorite Indian movie. Among the actors, Telugu superstars Prabhas and Allu Arjun are his favorites. Warner then proceeded to reveal that he loves Hyderabadi chicken, even though it's very spicy for him.

In the end, Warner replied to fans' questions about SRH. When asked about his best moment with the franchise, he said:

" Without doubt 2016. Lifting that trophy was an amazing feeling. The guys played well throughout the whole tournament, and to get across the line in that fashion was outstanding. To beat Bangalore at their home ground was even more satisfying."

Don't think SRH will build their team around David Warner at the Mega auctions in 2022: Saba Karim

Recently, while speaking on the 'Khelneeti' podcast, former Indian cricketer Saba Karim opined that the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise might contemplate bidding farewell to David Warner.

The Australian has been in the side since 2014 and is the best performer for them with the bat. Saba Karim reasoned that the franchise would look to build its team around a younger player like Rashid Khan.

"I think they'll only retain one or two players. Don't think they will build their team around David Warner. It could be that they might only retain Rashid Khan. He is an outstanding match-winner and is a good batter as well. Apart from that, I think they will build a new team," said Karim

He concluded by saying:

"Their three-year cycle is over, they built a good team, they have some good core players - Kane Williamson, David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan. They performed well for them. But I think they will pick a younger side next time."

Edited by Arnav Kholkar