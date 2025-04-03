"I only believe in Siraj bhai" - GT batter's humorous take on fast-bowler after win vs RCB in IPL 2025 [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan was all praise for pacer Mohammed Siraj after their win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Wednesday, April 2. GT beat RCB by eight wickets in Bengaluru.

Sai Sudharsan made a humorous comment on the fast-bowler, recreating a famous dialogue associated with Siraj.

"I only believe in Siraj bhai. Siraj bhai is the game changer," he said in a conversation with assistant and batting coach Parthiv Patel after the game (via iplt20.com).

After India won the 2024 T20 World Cup, Siraj had famously said, 'I only believe in Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) bhai.'

Siraj, who played seven seasons for RCB (2018-24), was released by the franchise ahead of the 2025 season and was acquired by GT. Playing in Bengaluru against his former team on Wednesday, Siraj made the most of knowing the conditions, as he returned with figures of 3/19 from his four overs and won the 'Player of the Match' award.

"The attitude which he (Siraj) brings into the team, the energy which he brings it changes the whole team. I loved it. I enjoyed it. I had a feeling that he will have a great game because Siraj bhai is the game changer," Sudharsan added.

Siraj picked up the big wickets of Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, and Liam Livingstone during his sensational spell against his former team at a familiar venue.

"It is a great boost for us beating a team which is in good rhythm" - Sai Sudharsan after GT's win over RCB

In the same conversation, GT opener Sai Sudharsan said beating RCB, who were in good rhythm before this contest, is a boost for them. RCB had won both their opening matches and faced their first defeat of the tournament against Gujarat.

"The first two games they played really well and I feel they even started our powerplay really well. I feel it is a great boost for us beating a team which is in good rhythm and hopefully we play the way we are playing," he said.

Batting first, RCB put up a fighting score of 169/8 from their 20 overs. However, it was simply not enough as Gujarat completed a comfortable run chase.

They got to 170/2 in just 17.5 overs, winning with 13 balls and eight wickets to spare. Gujarat now have two wins from three games and moved to the fourth position on the points table.

