"I am beyond grateful for this opportunity" - Nicholas Pooran reacts to LSG signing in IPL Auction 2023 

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran has reacted to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) signing him at the IPL Auction 2023.

Pooran became the fourth-highest expensive player at the 2023 mini-auction after LSG bought him for a whopping price of INR 16 crores. Apart from LSG, Pooran also saw interest from Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

The four teams engaged in an intense bidding to make the 27-year-old as the most expensive player from the West Indies in the history of the IPL auction.

Speaking in a video published on his social media account, Pooran expressed his gratitude toward the Lucknow franchise. He said:

"Hey everyone, it's NickyP. I would like to take this opportunity to tell the Lucknow Super Giants franchise for showing faith in me and selecting me to be a part of your family. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity.

He added:

"I look forward to embracing this chapter. To the fans of the Super Giants, Nicky P is coming to Lucknow (Clenching both his fists in the end of the clip)."

Nicholas Pooran's journey in IPL so far

Nicholas Pooran was sold to Mumbai Indians for the first time in the 2017 IPL auction but never played for them. He made IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the 2019 season. After playing 26 matches across three seasons for Punjab, Pooran was released ahead of the 2022 mega auction.

The West Indies flamboyant player fetched INR 10.75 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2022 auction. He was released from SRH's squad in November 2022 before signing another lucrative deal with LSG.

Nicholas Pooran has amassed 912 runs in 44 IPL innings at a strike rate of 151.24, including four half-centuries. He smashed 77 off 37 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 to record his highest score in the tournament.

