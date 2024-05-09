"I had to book tickets to Hyderabad but I booked it for Amritsar" - Abhishek Sharma says he mistakenly sent his parents home instead of IPL match

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abhishek Sharma made a hilarious mistake before his team's IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants. His parents wanted to come to Hyderabad for the game last night, but Abhishek mistakenly booked them tickets to Amritsar.

Abhishek Sharma played an incredible knock of 75 runs from 28 balls to blow away the Lucknow Super Giants last night in IPL 2024. After the match, Abhishek was spotted speaking with someone on the phone.

During a chat with JioCinema after the game, the presenter asked Abhishek about the phone call. The SRH all-rounder replied:

"I was talking with my mom and dad because they were supposed to come for this match, but unfortunately, I booked them tickets for a flight to Amristar, our home city. They were here for the last match. So, I had to book tickets to Hyderabad but I booked it for Amritsar. So yeah, I was talking about that."

An Instagram user shared a part of that interview on his profile. You can watch the clip here.

Can Abhishek Sharma take Sunrisers Hyderabad to IPL 2024 playoffs?

Abhishek Sharma was at his best last night (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Sharma has been one of the top performers for the Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. Last night in Hyderabad, he united forces with Travis Head to set a new IPL record for the fastest 150+ target chase in the tournament's history.

The two left-handed batters took just 9.4 overs to reach 167/0, helping the Orange Army register a 10-wicket victory. SRH still have two more league matches, and if they win at least one of them, they will likely finish in the Top 4 of the points table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take rest for a week now. Their next match is against former champions Gujarat Titans on May 16.

