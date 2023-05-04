"I bowled to him for the first time for about an hour"- When a young Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Sachin Tendulkar in nets

Not many may know that Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) during the 2012 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The then 17-year-old didn't get an opportunity to feature in the cash-rich league, but would have definitely learned a lot by sharing the dressing room with some absolutely star-studded names.

One such legendary name was Sachin Tendulkar, who Kuldeep got a chance to bowl in the nets. Interestingly, the young wrist-spinner dismissed the Master Blaster in the nets and impressed the latter.

On the show 'Breakfast with Champions', here's what Kuldeep Yadav had to say about the conversation that he had with Sachin Tendulkar after that practice session:

"It was during that season only (IPL 2012) that I had broken into India's U19 team. I was 17 years old. We had a series in Australia and I didn't have a great experience. Paaji (Tendulkar) wanted an early net session and I bowled to him for the first time for about an hour. I did dismiss him too."

Kuldeep Yadav on Sachin Tendulkar's advice

While Kuldeep was concerned about his performances then at the U19 level, Sachin Tendulkar calmed him down. The legendary batter advised him as to how to not get disheartened after having an off day.

Tendulkar also explained how important it was for Kuldeep Yadav not to get carried away by the IPL's lifestyle. On this, Kuldeep stated:

"I was very young so I opened up about my experience in the Australia series and how I bowled. Paaji made me understand that such things will happen in future too and not to get disheartened. He also told me about how to keep myself away from IPL's lifestyle and keep a check on what I eat, sleep on time, etc."

Having made a successful comeback for the Indian team. Kuldeep Yadav could be massive to their chances in the ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played later this year on home soil.

