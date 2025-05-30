“I can’t figure out who is the captain today” - Former India cricketer’s huge statement on Virat Kohli during PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina hailed Virat Kohli's input and theatrics as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) 'proxy' captain during the thumping Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 1 win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS). RCB made it to their fourth final in IPL history, their first since 2016, after a memorable performance in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29.

Ad

Virat Kohli was everywhere on the field as RCB put on a buzzing display in the first innings, led by the bowling group. The ace batter was charged up in trademark fashion, and was constantly chirping suggestions to the bowlers and the fielders, while celebrating the breakthroughs in a fiery manner.

Although RCB skipper Rajat Patidar returned to lead the side after featuring as an impact player for the last few matches, Suresh Raina remarked that it was someone else who was running the show, and pulling the strings.

Ad

Trending

"This is what happens when you finish in the top two, it has been 18 years for Kohli. He was suggesting the bowlers to bowl a bit fuller after Bhuvi's over. Rajat Patidar has also captained well. I think a brand new IPL winner is loading. He has worked hard for 18 years, and this is the 18th season of the IPL. RCB fans want to see the IPL trophy at the Chinnaswamy. I can’t figure out who is the captain today," Raina said on Star Sports.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kohli has been a reliable deputy ever since stepping down from the role after IPL 2021. He had assisted Faf du Plessis during the previous three-year cycle, and had even stepped in as captain when the veteran South African batter was dealing with injury. He continues to be a massive voice and presence on the field, and behind the scenes in Rajat Patidar's era as captain.

Virat Kohli scored a run-a-ball 12 in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match against PBKS

RCB's charged-up display in their first Qualifier 1 appearance since 2016 resulted in PBKS being bundled out for just 101 in 14.1 overs. The three-time finalists polished off the runs in just 10 overs, but Kohli could not play a lead role during the run chase.

Kyle Jamieson dismissed the former skipper in the fourth over as he nicked one to wicket-keeper Josh Inglis. The ace batter missed out on a chance to make some ground in the Orange Cap race. He is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer of IPL 2025, with 614 runs in 14 innings at an average of 55.81, and a strike rate of 146.53.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More