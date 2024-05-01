"I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you" - Virat Kohli posts heartfelt birthday note for wife Anushka Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Team India superstar Virat Kohli posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram handle on his wife Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday.

The couple married each other on December 11, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Italy. They welcomed their first child, Vamika, in January 2021, and were recently blessed with a second child, Akaay, in February 2024.

Kohli took to his Instagram handle to share a few special pictures of Anushka with a post captioned:

"I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world world. We love you so much."

Virat Kohli will be part of the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the U.S.A., starting June 1.

The 35-year-old missed the entire Test series against England before the IPL due to the birth of his second child. Kohli is the all-time leading run-scorer in T20 World Cups with 1141 runs at an average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 131.30 in 27 games.

Team India will kickstart their campaign with a clash against Ireland in New York on June 5.

Virat Kohli has been in spectacular form in the ongoing IPL 2024

Virat Kohli has been at his absolute best with the willow in the ongoing IPL, scoring 500 runs at an average of 71.42 and a strike rate of 147.49 in 10 outings.

The 35-year-old is the leading run-scorer of the tournament, 53 runs clear of second place Ruturaj Gaikwad.

However, despite Kohli's brilliant individual performances, his side, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has endured another disappointing season. Led by Faf du Plessis, RCB is sitting at the bottom of the points table with only 3 wins in 10 matches.

Yet, they have won two consecutive matches with Kohli scoring a match-winning 70* off 44 deliveries in their most recent victory against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Although still not mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, RCB will need a miracle to finish in the top four. For starters, the side will have to win all their remaining four games, starting with the GT clash on Saturday, May 4.

