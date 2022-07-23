I got confidence of death bowling from Rajasthan Royals: Yuzvendra Chahal after India's emphatic win in 1st IND vs WI ODI

Star Indian leg-spinner and birthday boy Yuzvendra Chahal seems to be relishing his new challenge of bowling a few overs at the death. It is a far cry from his earlier days when the 32-year-old used to complete his quota in the middle overs.

He has now credited the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for encouraging him about bowling at the death.

In the IPL 2022 season, Chahal ended up winning the Purple Cap after picking up 27 wickets, out of which seven came at the death. Even in the first ODI against the West Indies at the Port of Spain on July 22, the leg-spinner picked up the big wicket of a set Brandon King at the backend.

Speaking to reporters in a video posted by Sports Today after India's thrilling win, here's what Yuzvendra Chahal had to say about his new role:

"I was confident (of bowling in death) from there (Rajasthan Royals). They have given me a role where I need to bowl 2-3 overs after the 40-over mark."

Yuzvendra Chahal on captain Shikhar Dhawan

Although Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most senior members of the Indian ODI team, he has always been described as friendly and approachable by his team members.

Chahal too feels that the 36-year-old's happy-go-lucky attitude has helped him form a great bond with all the players. On this, the leg-spinner stated:

"I think he (Dhawan) is a cool guy. He is bonding with everyone and is like a brother. We don't just talk about our plans, we also have fun on and off the field."

Chahal wasn't a part of India's T20 World Cup squad last year and there were some doubts about his consistency in games apart from the IPL. But he has proven once again in the past few games what an asset he is to the Indian team.

