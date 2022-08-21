"I consider all levels the same"- Venkatesh Iyer on the pressure of domestic cricket, IPL, and internationals

Venkatesh Iyer feels that with the incredible talent that Indian cricket possesses, competing even in domestic competitions like Vijay Hazare Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy or Ranji Trophy has become difficult.

The Madhya Pradesh all-rounder believes it is all about adapting to the situation, whether you play for your state, your IPL team, or for Team India. The 27-year-old stressed that each level and each format is just an extension of whatever basics they have learned since age-group cricket.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Venkatesh Iyer opened up about how he adjusts to the requirements of different levels of cricket. He said:

"Due to the amount of competition, the pressure is the same across all levels (domestic, IPL, and international). The time that you take to adapt to the pressure of each level is probably different. But I consider all levels the same and you just have to go out and execute the skills that you have been working on for the past 10-15 years."

"I believe that in cricket, you adapt or you perish"- Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer is pretty clear and practical about his chances of getting back into the Indian team. He could have been easily disheartened when he was dropped from the ODI as well as the T20I squad. But the 27-year-old understands that due to the cut-throat competition in Indian cricket, he may not have a consistent chance.

On this, the all-rounder stated:

"See, I believe that in cricket, you adapt or you perish. The opportunities are limited and the talent is so much so it is great to be a part of the huge pool of talent. So you need to adapt to fit into the scenario or else you will be pushed behind the line. So I always look to contribute to the team in any way possible, whether it's opening, batting in the middle-order or bowling a couple of overs."

Will Iyer be able to redeem himself in the upcoming domestic season as well as in IPL 2023? Let us know in the comments.

Edited by Diptanil Roy