"I am content and very happy" - England's Moeen Ali on calling time on his Test career

England's spin bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali announced his retirement from Test match cricket on Monday. The veteran cricketer recently mentioned how he was very happy with his decision to retire from the longer format.

The 34-year-old featured in a video shared by the Chennai Super Kings on their social media handles. He expressed his pride at having played 64 Test matches for England and said that playing Test cricket is the pinnacle of a player's career.

The crafty off-spinner has made significant contributions to English cricket across formats. Ali pointed out that he was satisfied with the number of wickets that he has claimed in red-ball cricket, as he never expected to achieve this level of success as a bowler. He said:

"Playing Test cricket is the ultimate thing to do as a cricketer and to play for England is amazing too, as per my opinion. I am very proud to have played so many games. I never thought I would get so many wickets and I am also pleased with the runs that I scored."

The southpaw is currently plying his trade for CSK in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League and will also continue to represent England in limited-overs cricket.

Moeen Ali reveals his most cherished Test knock

The left-handed batter picked his fighting century against Sri Lanka in the second Test of his career as his most cherished innings in the format. While England lost the game against the visitors by 100 runs, Ali received praise from all quarters for his unbeaten 108 in the final innings of the contest. Speaking about the game, Ali said:

"The second game against Sri Lanka where I got a hundred. I know we lost the game in the end with two balls to go but I think that was the best innings that I played."

Watch the full video here:

