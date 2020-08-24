Ricky Ponting has hailed former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni, saying that he never seems to let his emotions get the better of him. According to the former Australia captain, this is a really good trait that every leader should possess.

The head coach of the Delhi Capitals was talking to news.com.au when he pointed out the traits that had made wicket-keeper batsman from Ranchi popular among his teammates.

“He [MS Dhoni] never seems to let his emotions get the better of him, which is a really good trait in a leader — as hard as I tried when I was on the field, I could never quite stay in complete control of my emotions.”

It is not often that 39-year-old former Indian skipper has lost control of his emotions on the field. He is generally viewed as a cool person on the field and one who’s thoughts are not perceived easily.

The ability of the Chennai Super Kings skipper to get the best out of his players was also lauded by Ricky Ponting.

“Indian teams always seemed to lift when he was captain. He always seemed to have this knack to be able to get the best out of his players. You knew that he had things under control.”

Congrats @msdhoni on a brilliant international career. I loved and enjoyed every contest we had as players and now I still have to find ways to stop you winning games against the @DelhiCapitals. Look forward to saying it in person in a few weeks time. pic.twitter.com/R34XMtha0h — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) August 16, 2020

MS Dhoni’s captaincy has a lot to do with CSK’s success: Ricky Ponting

Extolling the level of consistency that CSK has displayed over the years, Ricky Ponting opined that it has a lot to do with the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

The Delhi Capitals coach is eagerly looking forward to the game against the Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

“Chennai has been one of the most consistently strong and competitive teams in the IPL, and a lot of that’s down to his [MS Dhoni’s] leadership as well. I’m looking forward to coaching against him now and making sure he doesn’t win any game off his own bat when Chennai play the Delhi Capitals.”

MS Dhoni has remained the captain of CSK from its inception. The team have won the tournament thrice and also hold the record for the most number of knockout (ten) and final (eight) appearances.