"I am counting on Rohit Sharma to come good"- Harbhajan Singh on MI skipper ahead of Eliminator vs LSG

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed skipper Rohit Sharma to score big in the IPL 2023 Eliminator against the Lukcnow Super Giants (LSG) in Chennai on Sunday, May 24.

Rohit hasn't had the greatest of IPL seasons with the bat as he has blown hot and cold at the top of the order. However, Harbhajan feels the star opener has the game to be successful on a turning track in Chennai and believes he will step up in a crunch game.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about Rohit Sharma:

"I am counting on Rohit Sharma to come good. A big player will step up in the big match and Rohit will have the responsibility to get a good partnership at the top so that the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma can then come and tackle the spinners."

Harbhajan also opined that opener Mumbai batters should play their part to perfection if they want to progress further. He added:

"I feel Suryakumar Yadav will perform on this pitch since he plays spin really well. Even Tilak Varma will be handy if he plays. Ishan Kishan will have the responsibility to get his team off to a flying start."

Nicholas Pooran is the biggest match-winner in LSG: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh feels West Indies star Nicholas Pooran will be crucial to LSG's chances of winning the Eliminator. He shed light on how well Pooran played throughout the season, especially against spinners, and feels the southpaw's innings in Chennai will be intriguing to watch.

On this, Harbhajan stated:

"The biggest match-winner in the LSG camp for me is Pooran. When he gets going, no ground in the world is big enough. He just seemed to be playing on a different pitch in the previous game and will be interesting to see how he performs."

The winner of the Eliminator will be playing against the Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.

