Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dedicated their fifth IPL title to skipper MS Dhoni after completing one of the most memorable finishes in the competition's history against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29.

In a rain-curtailed encounter, CSK were left with the daunting task of chasing 171 in 15 overs.

However, they received significant contributions throughout the batting order, culminating with a six and a four by Jadeja, with ten runs needed off the last two deliveries.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the game, Jadeja said:

"I'm from Gujarat, and it's a special feeling. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for rain to stop till late night, I'd like to say a big congratulations to the CSK fans who came to support us. I'd like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni."

The spin-bowling all-rounder also spoke about his plans for the final two deliveries, saying:

"I was just thinking I need to swing hard, as much as I can. Where the ball will go, I was not thinking about that, just looking to swing hard. I was backing myself and looking to hit straight, because I know Mohit can bowl those slower balls."

With this incredible result, the Super Kings are now level with the Mumbai Indians for the most IPL titles (5), having won two IPL titles in the last three years.

They also hold the record for the most final appearances (10) and the most playoff appearances (12) in the league's history.

"He’s an amazing human being" - Mike Hussey on MS Dhoni after CSK beat GT in the IPL 2023 final

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey hailed skipper MS Dhoni after the side clinched their fifth IPL title by defeating the Gujarat Titans off the final ball in a nail-biting thriller in Ahmedabad.

Dhoni became the first player to captain a franchise for 200 games earlier in the season against the Rajasthan Royals in Chennai. He made his 250th appearance for CSK in the final on Monday.

Speaking after the pulsating victory, the former CSK opener spoke glowingly about MS Dhoni by saying:

"He’s an amazing human being, the biggest strength is taking the pressure off the young guys. You saw a good example of that in the qualifier with Senapati, he told him to calm down and he got us that big run-out. Tactically very smart, and he and Stephen complement each other very well. That's the benefit of experience, they are so cool and calm."

After missing out on the 2016 and 2017 seasons, CSK have won the title in three of the last six IPL seasons.

Meanwhile, GT have had another sensational season despite the heartbreaking ending, having made the final in their first two IPL seasons and winning the title last year.

Poll : 0 votes