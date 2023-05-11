"I'd like to see him focus on his bowling and get some wickets" - Yusuf Pathan on Shardul Thakur's role at KKR

Yusuf Pathan feels Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Shardul Thakur needs to focus more on his bowling. Pathan made the comments before KKR's IPL 2023 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens on Thursday, May 11.

Thakur was traded in by the Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. However, he has struggled to live up to his billing so far, picking up only four wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 10.79. On the batting front, he has scored 109 runs at a strike rate of 178.69.

Pathan wants Thakur to concentrate more on his bowling and bowl at least two to three overs inside the powerplay. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, the former Indian cricketer stated:

"I wouldn't say that he should be used more as a batter. If a lot of wickets fall early, you can then come in and score some crucial runs if you bat well.

"But his job should be to bowl at least two or three overs in the powerplay. He can then come back into the attack for the kill. He is an experienced bowler who has played Tests and ODIs as well. I'd like to see him focus on his bowling and get some wickets."

With the race for playoffs getting intense with each passing game, the Knight Riders would want their star all-rounder to step up and deliver impactful performances at the business end of the season.

"He has proved to be very expensive" - Yusuf Pathan on why Shardul Thakur has completed his four overs

Kolkata skipper Nitish Rana has not utilized Shardul Thakur's full quote of overs on most occasions, with the all-rounder being expensive with the ball.

Yusuf Pathan explained that no skipper would want to use a bowler who has leaked runs.

"KKR have used Shardul Thakur on some occasions, but he has proved to be very expensive," Pathan said. "No captain would want a bowler to complete four overs in such a situation. This could be the only reason why he hasn't bowled his full quota of overs in most games."

Thakur will look to raise his game when Kolkata lock horns with RR tonight.

Poll : 0 votes