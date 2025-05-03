“I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down” - Kagiso Rabada reveals reason for his absence from IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Kagiso Rabada is likely to be unavailable for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season as he is serving a suspension for using a recreational drug. The South African revealed the details behind his absence through a post on social media on Saturday, May 3.

Rabada had made his debut for GT against Punjab Kings (PBKS), and also played the home clash against Mumbai Indians (MI), before flying home for 'personal reasons'. Midway through the campaign, assistant coach Aashish Kapoor and skipper Shubman Gill had expressed optimism in having the star pacer for the business end of the campaign.

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, Rabada used the recreational drug during the SA20 2025 campaign, when he was representing MI Cape Town. It is to be noted that the substance in question is not a performance-enhancing drug, which would have led to severe consequences.

Rabada said in a statement issued by the South African Cricketers' Association that he is serving a provisional suspension, although it is unclear how long he has been sanctioned for. Furthermore, he has returned to India from South Africa.

"As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons. This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug," the statement began.

"I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations."

"I am serving a provisional suspension and I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing."

"I couldn't have gone through this alone. I'd like to thank my agent, CSA, and Gujarat Titans for their support. I'd also like to thank SACA and my legal team for their guidance and counsel. Most importantly I'd like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love."

"Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft," Rabada concluded.

GT have had to slightly alter their combination in Rabada's absence for the majority of the season. For the third seamer in the playing XI, to complement the in-form Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, the franchise has used the likes of Arshad Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, and Gerald Coetzee.

Kagiso Rabada was picked up for INR 10.75 crore by Gujarat Titans (GT) at the IPL 2025 mega auction

The South African speedster was one of the marquee overseas players available at the auction after being released by the Punjab Kings (PBKS). It was GT who made the winning bid at the auction table.

GT still have four more matches to play in the IPL 2025 league stage, and are firm favorites to play in the playoffs as well.

