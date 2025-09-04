  • home icon
  • "I was depressed for 1-1.5 years" - Former Team India and IPL star makes stunning revelation after announcing retirement

"I was depressed for 1-1.5 years" - Former Team India and IPL star makes stunning revelation after announcing retirement

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 04, 2025 15:31 IST
India Vs South Africa First Test Match At Mohali - Source: Getty
Another Team India star announced his retirement from the sport [Credit: Getty]

Former Team India leg-spinner Amit Mishra opened up on being depressed after being excluded from the national side for five years after his debut in 2003. The Delhi-born cricketer played his first game for India in an ODI tri-series in Bangladesh in April 2003, immediately after the World Cup.

Despite picking up a wicket in both his bowling stints in the series, Mishra did not play for India over the next five years. He finally returned to the side for the home Test series against Australia at the end of the 2008 season.

The leggie picked up a five-wicket haul in his bowling innings of the series and never looked back. Mishra played all three formats for India in the next decade until 2017.

Having announced his retirement from all forms of cricket today (September 4), he looked back on his early struggles, saying (via NDTV):

"After my debut, there was a 5-year gap in my career. If it wasn't there, I could have played more matches. I made my debut in Bangladesh in a One-Day match in 2003. After that, there was a 5-year gap. I couldn't return to the Indian team in five years. I was performing and doing everything. But I have no regrets. I gave my 100 per cent whenever I got a chance. And I always proved what I was told. I focused on performing. Although I was depressed for 1-1.5 years. I was angry."
Mishra finished his international career with 156 wickets in 68 outings at an average of 28.62, including three 5-wicket hauls.

"A person who loves cricket should never be depressed" - Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra further spoke about evolving as a cricketer during his five-year absence from the Indian team. Apart from international cricket, the veteran leg-spinner also thrived in the IPL.

He is eighth all-time in wickets with 174 in 162 matches at an average of 23.82 and an economy of under 7.40.

"I was a little worried. But after 1-2 years, I talked to myself. I said, I want to play cricket. I am playing cricket. And I am performing. So, how can I enhance this? What else can I add to my cricket? How can I improve my small performance? So, I started to pay attention to those things. I started talking to myself. I asked myself what improvements I have made. So, a person who loves cricket should never be depressed," said Mishra (via the aforementioned source).

Mishra is also the only bowler to take three hat-tricks in the IPL. He played 10 out of his 16 IPL seasons with the Delhi Capitals (DC), along with four and two-year stints with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

