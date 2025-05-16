“I didn’t want to come as a replacement” - Rajat Patidar reveals stunning RCB tale from IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar has opened up that he did not want to come as a replacement player to play for the franchise previously. The 31-year-old right-hander said he was sad when RCB did not pick him in the 2022 mega auction, after being told they would get him there.
Patidar came in as a replacement player for the injured Luvnith Sisodia during the 2022 IPL season.
"I (had) started playing in my local matches in Indore (after not getting picked in the auction). Then, I got a call that 'we are picking you as a replacement for Luvnith Sisodia', who was injured. To tell you frankly, I didn't want to come as a replacement because I knew that I won't get a chance to play there, and I always feel that I don't want to sit there (in dugout)," Patidar said on the RCB Podcast via Mid-day.
"I had got a message (ahead of the mega auction for IPL 2022) that you be ready... that we will pick you. I had a little hope that I will get another chance (to play for RCB). But I wasn't picked in the mega auction. I was a little sad," he added.
Rajat Patidar goes from being a replacement player to leading RCB in IPL
Rajat Patidar made a significant impact for RCB at a crucial juncture of IPL 2022. His unbeaten innings of 112 in the Eliminator clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) helped RCB progress to Qualifer 2.
An Achilles Heel injury prevented Patidar's participation in IPL 2023, but the right-hander had a fruitful season the following year, when he made 395 runs in 15 matches to help RCB progress to the IPL 2024 Playoffs.
Patidar was appointed RCB captain in February 2025, replacing Faf du Plessis who was not retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction in November 2024.
